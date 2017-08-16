WHERE TO GET FREE SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES

On Monday, Aug. 21, 10 public library will be hosted Solar Eclipse Parties and handing out free glasses to attendees.

The partial eclipse will begin at 1:27 p.m. and continue until 4:21 p.m.

The 10 participating libraries include the Alafaya Branch Library, Chickasaw Branch Library, Eatonville Branch Library, Herndon Branch Library, South Trail Branch Library, Southwest Branch Library, Washington Park Branch Library, West Oaks Branch Library, Windermere Branch Library and Winter Garden Branch Library.

There are a limited number of safe viewing glasses so they will not be handed out before the event and it will be first come first serve.

Centra Care is also giving away solar eclipse glasses at all Florida Hospital Centra Care locations, while supplies last, limit 2 glasses per family.

All giveaway eclipse glasses are CE certified and come directly from the NASA-approved vendor, American Paper Optics.