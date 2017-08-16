Now Playing
Posted: August 18, 2017

WHERE TO GET FREE SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

  8/16/2017 –  Staring directly at the eclipse is a terrible idea that could cause long term damage to your eyes. But scoring a free pair of safe-viewing glasses at one of the Orlando public libraries is a very good idea.

On Monday, Aug. 21, 10 public library will be hosted Solar Eclipse Parties and handing out  free glasses to attendees.

The partial eclipse will begin at 1:27 p.m. and continue until 4:21 p.m.

The 10 participating libraries include the Alafaya Branch Library, Chickasaw Branch Library, Eatonville Branch Library, Herndon Branch Library, South Trail Branch Library, Southwest Branch Library, Washington Park Branch Library, West Oaks Branch Library, Windermere Branch Library and Winter Garden Branch Library.

There are a limited number of safe viewing glasses so they will not be handed out before the event and it will be first come first serve.

Centra Care is also giving away solar eclipse glasses at all Florida Hospital Centra Care locations, while supplies last, limit 2 glasses per family.

All giveaway eclipse glasses are CE certified and come directly from the NASA-approved vendor, American Paper Optics.

Source: Hakeem Dickson

