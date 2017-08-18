Now Playing
Posted: August 18, 2017

What You Need To Know About "Bring Your Own Cup Day" At 7-11

What You Need To Know About “Bring Your Own Cup Day” At 7-11
What You Need To Know About “Bring Your Own Cup Day” At 7-11
What You Need To Know About “Bring Your Own Cup Day” At 7-11

By MelissaOnK923

Each year, 7-Eleven encourages slurpee lovers to show their creativity via its Bring Your Own Cup Day promotion. Which mean you can bring anything you want (within reason) to the convenient store and fill it up with slurpee! This year, the chain is expanding the celebration to two days: August 18 and 19. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled this list of a few things you need to remember before picking your cup and heading to your local 7-Eleven. Here they are:

 

  1. What You Can Bring?: According to 7-Eleven, customers can bring a cup or “a container that can serve as a cup” to fill up with their favorite Slurpee flavor or flavors.
  2. Things To Remember: Regardless of your cup choice, just make sure it’s food safe and water tight.
  3. How Much Does It Cost?: While there’s a limit of one per person, your filled personal cup is only going to run you $1.50.

Here are some things that people have brought in the past…

