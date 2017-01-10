Of course the Bachelor is always full of A LOT OF DRAMA. Well Monday night was no different but this one was a little juicier than normal because we all have been waiting to see what happens between Nick and Liz since they had hooked up in the past. So on Monday night’s episode of, Nick Viall was forced to make a tough decision about Liz. While he already had reservations about why Liz decided to join the show after failing to connect with him after their sexual encounter, his doubts were confirmed when she told fellow contestant Christen about their tryst. Nick later asked Liz to explain herself, but she didn’t give him the answer he was looking for and he sent her packing. Elsewhere, Corinne became public enemy #1 when she decided to go topless during a bridal-themed photoshoot on the first group date. While Nick appreciated her bravery and gave her a rose, the other ladies deemed the stunt “wildly inappropriate.”