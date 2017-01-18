Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2017

What Women Really Want on Valentines Day

What Women Really Want on Valentines Day
What Women Really Want on Valentines Day

Believe it or not…a new survey asked women their thoughts on Valentine’s Day this year and 41% of women in relationships say they’re actually DREADING the whole day.

So how do you know if your significant other is one of those women who’s dreading it and doesn’t want presents and a big night out . . . or if she’s one of the 59% who ARE looking forward to it? There’s no way to tell.. LOL but if you look at the odds she probably is expecting something.

Here are a few more results from the survey . . .

  1. 44% of women say they’re not expecting to get any gifts on Valentine’s Day.
  2. 34% of women say they’d rather watch TV than get-it-on that night.
  3. If you do have sexual relations that night, 43% don’t want to try anything new.
  4. And 40% say the corniest thing you can do on Valentine’s Day is serenade them. 21% say the corniest move is putting rose petals on the bed.

