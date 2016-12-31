Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: December 30, 2016

Wet’n Wild Will Close December 31st 2016

Comments

Related

View Larger
Wet’n Wild Will Close December 31st 2016
View Larger
Wet’n Wild Will Close December 31st 2016

Tomorrow, December 31st, 2016, will be the last possible day to visit a piece of Orlando history. Wet’n Wild, a water park, in Orlando that has been open since 1977 will come to a end tomorrow. Universal Orlando announced it is building a new water park called Volcano Bay near the Cabana Bay Beach resort. That water park is expected to open in 2017. So even though an era is ending with Orlando’s favorite water park, a new era is beginning. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Wet ‘n Wild was the 10th-busiest water park in the world in 2014, according to estimates in a global report from the Themed Entertainment Association. It attracted about 1.3 million guests last year, according to the report. Who will be visiting Wet’n Wild before it closes down?!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation