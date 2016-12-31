Wet’n Wild Will Close December 31st 2016

Tomorrow, December 31st, 2016, will be the last possible day to visit a piece of Orlando history. Wet’n Wild, a water park, in Orlando that has been open since 1977 will come to a end tomorrow. Universal Orlando announced it is building a new water park called Volcano Bay near the Cabana Bay Beach resort. That water park is expected to open in 2017. So even though an era is ending with Orlando’s favorite water park, a new era is beginning. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Wet ‘n Wild was the 10th-busiest water park in the world in 2014, according to estimates in a global report from the Themed Entertainment Association. It attracted about 1.3 million guests last year, according to the report. Who will be visiting Wet’n Wild before it closes down?!