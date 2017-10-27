Watch: Taylor Swift’s New Music Video “… Ready For It?”

By MelissaOnK923

Taylor Swift goes full cyborg in the futuristic new video for her single “…Ready for It?” Entertainment Weekly reports that the Joseph Khan-directed visual opens with Taylor wearing a black hooded outfit and walking through alleys and crossing paths with various red-eyed robots. When she reaches her destination, hooded Taylor approaches what appears to be a nearly-naked robot version of herself inside a large glass box. When the two touched hands on either side of the glass, mechanical Taylor blasts through the wall and shreds away hooded Taylor’s skin to reveal a machine interior. Khan previously teased that the video pays homage to anime; the finished product was also obviously inspired by sci-fi films such as Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell.

The video was released on Oct 26th and already has nearly 4 million views on YouTube…