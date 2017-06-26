Watch: Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Is Released

We are almost to the LONG awaited day where Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters! And The Barden Bellas are literally taking over the world in the first official trailer for Pitch Perfect 3. Released on Sunday, the nearly-three-minute-long visual finds the now-graduated Bellas reuniting at low points in their post-college lives to compete in the USO in Europe, an event that supports the troops. Along the way, the ladies come up against a big hurdle as they learn that the competition features actual musical instruments and some stiff competition in the form of Ruby Rose’s character–who plays original songs in a real band. The teaser also features some explosions and a handful of suggestive one-liners from Rebel Wilson’s Fat Amy. Pitch Perfect 3 is scheduled to be released December 22.