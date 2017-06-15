Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2017

Watch Michael Ray with Thomas Rhett, perform “Think A Little Less”

Watch Michael Ray with Thomas Rhett, perform “Think A Little Less”

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

Watch Michael Ray with songwriters Thomas Rhett, Barry Dean, Jon Nite and Jimmy Robbins perform “Think A Little Less” from their #1 party


