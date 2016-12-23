This has to be the craziest thing that has happened in the 55 West building in downtown Orlando! A video was posted to twitter the other day of a guy jumping off the balcony of the 22nd with a parachute. And the crazy part is you can’t even see that he has a parachute attached to him until he has falled pretty far and then it pops open. The person recording the video says “oh sh** he made it” at the end, so maybe this was just some drunken dare that they never expected to actually take place or maybe we have a major dare devil living among st us in Orlando. LOL

Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute.#FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/RlPLnxlB91 — Modern Life Dating (@ModernLifeDater) December 22, 2016