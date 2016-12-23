Now Playing
Posted: December 23, 2016

Watch: Man Jumps With Parachute from 22nd Floor of 55 West in Orlando

Watch: Man Jumps With Parachute from 22nd Floor of 55 West in Orlando
Watch: Man Jumps With Parachute from 22nd Floor of 55 West in Orlando

This has to be the craziest thing that has happened in the 55 West building in downtown Orlando! A video was posted to twitter the other day of a guy jumping off the balcony of the 22nd with a parachute. And the crazy part is you can’t even see that he has a parachute attached to him until he has falled pretty far and then it pops open. The person recording the video says “oh sh** he made it” at the end, so maybe this was just some drunken dare that they never expected to actually take place or maybe we have a major dare devil living among st us in Orlando. LOL

 


