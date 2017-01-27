Now Playing
Posted: January 27, 2017

Watch: Mr. Clean Seduces a Woman in New Superbowl Ad

Mr. Clean shows off his dirty side in a new commercial scheduled to air during the upcoming Super Bowl. The 30-second clip shows the bald and beefy animated mascot strutting into a woman’s home with a bucket full of cleaning products and gazing at her as he suggestively squeezes a wet sponge. He then begins dancing like a Magic Mike character as he tackles kitchen grease and dirty floors. (Unfortunately, he resemble a Sims character more than anything during this supposedly sexy shtick.) Mr. Clean is later revealed to be the woman’s very average-looking husband. As she jumps on him in excitement, the tagline “You gotta love a man who cleans” appears.


