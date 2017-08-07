By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

A woman riding the subway in New York went nuts last week, after someone with a smelly shirt sat too close to her. The woman said she politely asked her to move over and when she didn’t the lady spit on her. When everyone on the subway started defending the woman who was spit on the woman then started shouting at everyone else in the subway car for not taking her side… the video below was edited in 10 different spots and it’s still pretty harsh…. beware.