At the conclusion of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, NASCAR star-in-the-making Bubba Wallace entered the media room in a ball of emotions. Of course, most believed that the emotions were a result of coming in second place during his first Daytona 500 and having his family there to see it all go down.

But those emotions may also at least partially have been the result of a post-race altercation Bubba had gotten into with fellow racer Denny Hamlin, who finished a very close third in the race. From the looks of a new video that has recently surfaced, the two had some tense moments off the track.

According to Sporting News, Denny could be seen pinching Bubba’s car to the wall after the checkered flag waved, obviously not too happy about Bubba’s actions on the track.

“I blew my right front tire out when he came down and side drafted me, so I didn’t have any control of my car because when he came down there, I was just on the yellow line,” Denny explained to a room full of reporters, including “Sporting News,” after the race. “Nothing I could have done, and it blew my right front tire out with his fender.”

“If that happened, OK, so be it. But it just seems like he got off of me a little bit and then turned back into me,” Bubba then told reporters in his own defense. “I know the cars drive crazy and whatnot and they’re a handful, but it just didn’t seem like that right away, but it was tough to see from that angle anyways. Who knows. We’re both pissed off at each other, but we’re racers. We’re competitive, and we’ll go into Atlanta and be fine.”

Of course, it didn’t help the situation that Bubba further stirred things up with comments he made to FOX Sports after the race.

“I’ve got so many emotions going on right now. I want to see the replay before I say anything stupid. He might need to take some Adderall for that one,” Bubba said, referring to Denny’s joke on a recent podcast, in which he claimed that 70 percent of NASCAR drivers take Adderall or some other attention deficit disorder medication to help them focus on the track.

