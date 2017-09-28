Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 28, 2017

Video: Local Florida Family Creates Homemade Rodeo For Child

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This is the cutest thing you will see all day! A local Florida family put together a rodeo for their baby son and the dad decided to be the bull. He even has correct form through the entire ride…


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation