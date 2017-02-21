On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, frontrunner Vanessa appeared to get cold feet about dating Nick following a tense encounter with her family in Montreal. Vanessa’s doubts came about during her hometown date, when her mom and older sister drilled her and Nick about what thir future together looked like and they couldn’t get specific. Vanessa further questioned her relationship after Nick revealed to her dad that she has asked the fathers of other women in the competition for their blessing. The episode also featured Corinne trying to win Nick over by spending thousands of dollars on him during a shopping date in Miami.