Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 21, 2017

Vanessa has Second Thoughts After Hometown Date with Nick on ‘The Bachelor’

Comments

Related

View Larger
Vanessa has Second Thoughts After Hometown Date with Nick on ‘The Bachelor’
View Larger
Vanessa has Second Thoughts After Hometown Date with Nick on ‘The Bachelor’

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, frontrunner Vanessa appeared to get cold feet about dating Nick following a tense encounter with her family in Montreal. Vanessa’s doubts came about during her hometown date, when her mom and older sister drilled her and Nick about what thir future together looked like and they couldn’t get specific. Vanessa further questioned her relationship after Nick revealed to her dad that she has asked the fathers of other women in the competition for their blessing. The episode also featured Corinne trying to win Nick over by spending thousands of dollars on him during a shopping date in Miami. 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation