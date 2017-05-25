Urban & Underwood, FGL & Chainsmokers to Collaborate at CMTs

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will feature some smoking onstage collaborations, including a joint performance by Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers. Organizers announced today that Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will also duet during the ceremony, while Lady Antebellum will deliver a performance alongside Earth, Wind and Fire. They join such previously announced performers as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldredge, and Thomas Rhett. Nashville star Charles Esten hosts this year’s event, which will air live from Music City on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

