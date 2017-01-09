Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2017

A Typo in an Email Subject Headline Drop Your Chances for a Response to 29%

A Typo in an Email Subject Headline Drop Your Chances for a Response to 29%
A Typo in an Email Subject Headline Drop Your Chances for a Response to 29%

If you wanna lump yourself into a statistic… here you go. How many times do you read an email and either just delete it, or put it aside to answer later and then never actually do? Well according to a new study, when you send an email, there’s only a 34% chance you’ll get a response. That means two out of every three emails you send are just going to dangle out there forever.
Here are a few more results from the study . . .
1. If you make a typo in your email subject line, your chance of getting a response drops to 29%.
2. If you start your subject with a lowercase letter, your chance of getting a response drops to 28%.
3. Mondays are the worst days to send emails. It’s when we’re most likely to make typos and most likely to have an ANGRY overall tone to what we write.
4. Emails between 50 and 125 words are the most likely to get a response. And emails with subject lines that are three to four words are most likely to be opened.

