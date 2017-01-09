If you wanna lump yourself into a statistic… here you go. How many times do you read an email and either just delete it, or put it aside to answer later and then never actually do? Well a ccording to a new study, when you send an email, there’s only a 34% chance you’ll get a response. That means two out of every three emails you send are just going to dangle out there forever.

Here are a few more results from the study . . .

1. If you make a typo in your email subject line, your chance of getting a response drops to 29%.

2. If you start your subject with a lowercase letter, your chance of getting a response drops to 28%.

3. Mondays are the worst days to send emails. It’s when we’re most likely to make typos and most likely to have an ANGRY overall tone to what we write.