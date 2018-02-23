Now Playing
Posted: February 23, 2018

Tyler Hubbard Sings To Daughter Before Bed, Shirtless

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Um HELLO Mr. Hubbard. Talk about a HOT dad bod. Hayley is one lucky girl because her “bedtime routine” is to play with one of the cutest babies ever while her husband sings shirtless to the two of them. She posted a video to Instagram of the events taking place and it’s pretty legit. She captioned the video “Bedtime tunes 🎶 #standbyme #chilltimeatthehubbardhouse”

Instagram Photo

