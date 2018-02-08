Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2018

Tyler Hubbard Shares A Video Of Daughter That Will Melt Your Heart

Tyler Hubbard Shares A Video Of Daughter That Will Melt Your Heart

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

By Rare Country:

Just about seven years ago, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard became some of the hottest fellas in country music. They were setting the format on its ear with their progressive production and sound, but they stayed true to themselves and, over the years, they have evolved, both professionally and personally.

Where once stood two fun-loving  young men whose sole mission seemed to be to get their party on, we now have Brian, married and an entrepreneur with his own boutique, Tribe, and Tyler, also married and the father of a new baby girl, Olivia Rose.

And Tyler, well, he isn’t afraid to admit that this big change in his life brings a tear to his eye.

In a new post on his Instagram page, Tyler shared a video of baby Olivia and, in the background, you can hear T-Hubb’s wife, Hayley, urging their daughter to smile for her daddy. And it seems that every time Hayley says the word “daddy,” the little pink rosebud offers either a serene smile or a full-on, gummy grin.

And it’s one of the best things we’ve ever seen.

Tyler agrees. He writes, “The stuff that’ll change a man and make ya eyes water.”

Wow, that gets to us, too. What a peanut!

Brian and Tyler are now both in their 30s, and if ever two gents were living their best life now, they definitely are. In addition to their platinum-selling debut album, “Here’s to the Good Times,” they have two more platinum projects, “Anything Goes” and “Dig Your Roots.” They’ve also scored more than a dozen No. 1 singles, including their recent collaboration with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be.” Those hits have become a bit less about moonshine, tailgates and Daisy Dukes, and more about love, God and just being good people.

Now, we doubt that means that the boys have given up throwing down and having a good time. In fact, they look like they had an absolute blast in Minnesota where they went to the Super Bowl.

We’ll find out soon what their new music will sound like. Brian and Tyler have been busy writing and recording, and while no formal plans for a single or album release have been announced yet, they are on the fourth single, “Smooth,” from the “Dig Your Roots” album, which came out almost two years ago.

We’re ready for it boys!

