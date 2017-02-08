Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2017

Tyler Farr has a heartwarming moment with a fan on stage

By AJ Maguire

On Saturday, Feb. 4, one day ahead of his 33rd birthday, Tyler took to the stage at The City Center in Champaign, Illinois. During the show he brought up Dylan, a child with special needs, to duet on his hit, “A Guy Walks into A Bar.”

 


