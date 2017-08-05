Now Playing
Posted: August 05, 2017

Ta-Ta Towels Have Made Their Debut

Ta-Ta Towels Have Made Their Debut
Ta-Ta Towels Have Made Their Debut
Ta-Ta Towels Have Made Their Debut
Ta-Ta Towels Have Made Their Debut
Ta-Ta Towels Have Made Their Debut

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

I guess the new thing is Ta-Ta Towels… LOL

It is a towel that goes around your neck and cups your boobs, holding them up to prevent boob sweat underneath the boob. The future is upon us…

They hold anywhere from size C boobs to size H boobs! Buzzfeed has all you need to know on them here…  Buzzfeed Ta-Ta Towels 

2017-08-05 (2)

2017-08-05 (3)

2017-08-05 (4)

2017-08-05 (5)

2017-08-05 (6)


