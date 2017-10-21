Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: October 21, 2017

TopGolf Orlando Officially Opened Its Doors To The Public As Of Friday 10/20

Comments

Related

View Larger
TopGolf Orlando Officially Opened Its Doors To The Public As Of Friday 10/20
View Larger
TopGolf Orlando Officially Opened Its Doors To The Public As Of Friday 10/20
View Larger
TopGolf Orlando Officially Opened Its Doors To The Public As Of Friday 10/20
View Larger
TopGolf Orlando Officially Opened Its Doors To The Public As Of Friday 10/20
View Larger
TopGolf Orlando Officially Opened Its Doors To The Public As Of Friday 10/20

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

TopGolf Orlando is FINALLY HERE! We have seen these places all over the united states from Vegas, Tampa, Phoenix, recently Nashville, and now ORLANDO!! The venue opened its doors yesterday to the public and we couldn’t be more excited to try it out! The venue is 65,000 square feet (according to OrlandoWeekly.com), 3 stories and includes the driving range, an arcade, and a restaurant/bar.

Go play! TopGolf is located at 9295 Universal Blvd. Orlando.

(all photos below are via TopGolf Orlando)

topgolf

top golf

topp

golf

topgolfff


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation