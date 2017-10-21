By MelissaOnK923

TopGolf Orlando is FINALLY HERE! We have seen these places all over the united states from Vegas, Tampa, Phoenix, recently Nashville, and now ORLANDO!! The venue opened its doors yesterday to the public and we couldn’t be more excited to try it out! The venue is 65,000 square feet (according to OrlandoWeekly.com), 3 stories and includes the driving range, an arcade, and a restaurant/bar.

Go play! TopGolf is located at 9295 Universal Blvd. Orlando.

(all photos below are via TopGolf Orlando)