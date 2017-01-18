Top 10 Worst People To Sit Next To On A Plane

Another survey has come about and this one… is one that we think eveyone can relate too. Being stuck on a plane is never fun but being stuck next to one of these people… no way. According to a new survey put together by Expedia, here are the 10 worst people to fly with. Check ’em out . . .

Someone who kicks the back of your seat. Parents who let their kids run wild. Someone who smells bad. Someone blasting their music. Someone who gets too drunk. The person next to you who won’t stop trying to talk to you. Someone who jumps in line. People who recline their seats. Someone who hogs the armrest. Someone who brings food that stinks onto the plane. (Expedia