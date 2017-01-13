Career Builder isn’t all business! They like to have a little fun here and there. Like right now… they just released a list that they created at the end of 2016 of the top 10 weirdest things people have done during job interviews…

1. Someone ate crumbs off a table during their interview.

2. Someone claimed an interviewer’s AURA didn’t like them, and wanted to know why.

3. A woman kept taking her sunglasses off, and putting them back on again. Hopefully in the style of Horatio Caine on “CSI: Miami”. (Here’s a montage of his one-liners.)

4. A guy brought an entire pizza with him, and didn’t even offer to share it.

5. A guy asked where the closest bar was.

6. A woman said she deserved the job, because her hair was perfect.

7. A guy stopped the interview to call his wife and ask if the salary was enough.

8. A guy brought some of his childhood toys to the interview.

9. Someone bragged about how they made the paper once, for stealing an old woman’s treadmill.

10. A guy told a woman she might not get into HEAVEN if she didn’t hire him.