Posted: January 13, 2017

Top 10 Weirdest Things People Have Done During Job Interviews

Top 10 Weirdest Things People Have Done During Job Interviews
Top 10 Weirdest Things People Have Done During Job Interviews

Career Builder isn’t all business! They like to have a little fun here and there. Like right now… they just released a list that they created at the end of 2016 of the top 10 weirdest things people have done during job interviews…

1. Someone ate crumbs off a table during their interview.
2. Someone claimed an interviewer’s AURA didn’t like them, and wanted to know why.
3. A woman kept taking her sunglasses off, and putting them back on again. Hopefully in          the style of Horatio Caine on “CSI: Miami”. (Here’s a montage of his one-liners.)
4. A guy brought an entire pizza with him, and didn’t even offer to share it.
5. A guy asked where the closest bar was.
6. A woman said she deserved the job, because her hair was perfect.
7. A guy stopped the interview to call his wife and ask if the salary was enough.
8. A guy brought some of his childhood toys to the interview.
9. Someone bragged about how they made the paper once, for stealing an old woman’s              treadmill.
10. A guy told a woman she might not get into HEAVEN if she didn’t hire him.


