Posted: June 01, 2017

Top 10 Things That Will Turn A Girl Off If She Sees Them At A Guys Place

Top 10 Things That Will Turn A Girl Off If She Sees Them At A Guys Place
USA, New Jersey, Jersey City, Bored couple sitting at bar counter
Top 10 Things That Will Turn A Girl Off If She Sees Them At A Guys Place
USA, New Jersey, Jersey City, Bored couple sitting at bar counter
Top 10 Things That Will Turn A Girl Off If She Sees Them At A Guys Place

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

turn off

USA, New Jersey, Jersey City, Bored couple sitting at bar counter

t’s a sad moment when two people have a connection, head to one of their places to get-it-on . . . and it all gets derailed at the last possible second by something SUPER WEIRD there. But we all know it happens… so we decided to help ya out. Throw all of this stuff out!  A new survey asked women about things at a guy’s place that could turn them off so much that they’d change their mind about hooking up with him. Here are the results . . .

  1. Used condoms in the bathroom trash can . . . 87% of women would NOT get-it-on after seeing that.
  2. Stray pubic hair all over the bathroom or poop streaks in the toilet . . . 71%.
  3. A kitty litter box that smelled bad . . . 69%.
  4. A “Make America Great Again” hat . . . 69%. Or Bernie Sanders stuff . . . 22%.
  5. A cockroach . . . 62%.
  6. Toenail clippings by the couch . . . 57%.
  7. A pile of smelly laundry in the bathroom . . . 39%.
  8. A sexual poster hanging on the wall . . . 35%.

