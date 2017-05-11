Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 11, 2017

Top 5 Things All Moms Say At Least Once In Their Life

Comments

Related

View Larger
Top 5 Things All Moms Say At Least Once In Their Life
View Larger
Top 5 Things All Moms Say At Least Once In Their Life
View Larger
Top 5 Things All Moms Say At Least Once In Their Life
View Larger
Top 5 Things All Moms Say At Least Once In Their Life

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

A new survey out for Mother’s Day had people read over a list of phrases moms use all the time with their kids, and pick which ones THEIR mom used.  79% of people said their mom used at least one of them.

Here are the five most common “mom-isms” . . .

  1. “Because I said so.”  43% of people said their mom has used it.

 

  1. “Don’t worry.  Everything will be okay.”  40% of moms use that one.

 

  1. “You’ll always be my baby.”  35%.

 

  1. “I’m always here to listen,” 28%.

 

  1. “You’re stronger than you think you are,” 26%.

 

Two more that just missed the top five were, “This too shall pass” at 20% . . . and, “Oh, is THAT what you’re wearing?” at 17%.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation