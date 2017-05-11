Top 5 Things All Moms Say At Least Once In Their Life

A new survey out for Mother’s Day had people read over a list of phrases moms use all the time with their kids, and pick which ones THEIR mom used. 79% of people said their mom used at least one of them.

Here are the five most common “mom-isms” . . .

“Because I said so.” 43% of people said their mom has used it.

“Don’t worry. Everything will be okay.” 40% of moms use that one.

“You’ll always be my baby.” 35%.

“I’m always here to listen,” 28%.

“You’re stronger than you think you are,” 26%.

Two more that just missed the top five were, “This too shall pass” at 20% . . . and, “Oh, is THAT what you’re wearing?” at 17%.