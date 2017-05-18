Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 18, 2017

Top Richest Self-Made Women In America Includes Oprah, Swift, and More

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce are among the female celebrities who made Forbes’ 2017 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. According to the publication, Oprah landed in third place alongside gas station mogul Judy Love with $2.9 billion and Beyonce came in at #46 with $350 million. Meanwhile, Taylor tied with Online Educator Lynda Weinman at #55 with $280 million. Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch took the top spot with $5.1 billion. Here’s who else made the top 10:

 

1) Marian Ilitch (Co-Founder of Little Caesars) – $5.1 billion

2) Diane Hendricks (roofing) – $4.9 billion

3) Judy Love (gas stations) – $2.9 billion

3) Oprah Winfrey (TV) – $2.9 billion

5) Doris Fisher (Gap) – $2.7 billion

6) Judy Faulkner (health IT) – $2.5 billion

6) Meg Whitman (eBay) – $2.5 billion

8) Johnelle Hunt (trucking) – $2.4 billion

9) Elaine Wynn (casinos) – $2.1 billion

10) Lynda Resnick (agriculture) – $2 billion


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation