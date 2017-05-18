Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce are among the female celebrities who made Forbes’ 2017 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. According to the publication, Oprah landed in third place alongside gas station mogul Judy Love with $2.9 billion and Beyonce came in at #46 with $350 million. Meanwhile, Taylor tied with Online Educator Lynda Weinman at #55 with $280 million. Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch took the top spot with $5.1 billion. Here’s who else made the top 10:

1) Marian Ilitch (Co-Founder of Little Caesars) – $5.1 billion

2) Diane Hendricks (roofing) – $4.9 billion

3) Judy Love (gas stations) – $2.9 billion

3) Oprah Winfrey (TV) – $2.9 billion

5) Doris Fisher (Gap) – $2.7 billion

6) Judy Faulkner (health IT) – $2.5 billion

6) Meg Whitman (eBay) – $2.5 billion

8) Johnelle Hunt (trucking) – $2.4 billion

9) Elaine Wynn (casinos) – $2.1 billion

10) Lynda Resnick (agriculture) – $2 billion