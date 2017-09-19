Now Playing
Posted: September 19, 2017

Top 10 Most FUN Cities In America

By MelissaOnK923

When you are trying to figure out your next vacation spot there are a few places that are on every persons list to visit. There are definitely more fun spots to visit than other and researchers looked at 58 different factors, like how many parks there are . . . how nice the weather is . . . how many bars there are per capita . . . how many music venues each city has . . . and how much it all costs.  Here are the top ten cities in America. . .

  1. Las Vegas.  It ranked first in nightlife, and sixth in entertainment and recreation.

  1. Orlando.  It was near the top in both nightlife and recreation, and it’s a lot cheaper than Vegas.

  1. New York.  Even though it’s the most expensive city to have fun in.

  1. Miami.

  1. Portland, Oregon.

  1. Atlanta.

  1. San Francisco.

  1. New Orleans.

  1. Chicago.

  1. San Diego

