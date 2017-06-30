Top 10 Most Annoying Things People Do At The Beach

When you go to the beach, you are looking for a day of rest and relaxation… not to be annoyed all day by other people. IF you wanted that you could have just stayed at work, right? LOL well Expedia just released their annual survey on the most annoying things you can do at the beach this summer. Things we can try and avoid doing at the beach so others can enjoy themselves also! And being a total SLOB took the top spot for the second year in a row. Here are the ten most annoying things you can do . . .

1. Leaving a bunch of trash behind.

2. Letting your kids run wild. So other people feel like THEY have to watch them and make sure they don’t drown.

3. Throwing sand.

4. Getting too drunk.

5. Playing your music too loud.

6. Encroaching on someone else’s space. Like if you put your blanket down right next to them, or hit them with a Frisbee.

7. Being too loud in general.

8. Taking too many photos. Especially if strangers are in the background.

9. Fishing where people are swimming. So you have to worry about getting hooked