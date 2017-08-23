Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

Top 20 Highest Paid Actors In The World

Top 20 Highest Paid Actors In The World

By MelissaOnK923

Believe it or not, Mark Wahlberg is now the highest paid actor in the WORLD.  He raked in $68 million over the past 12 months. Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a close second with $65 million but then down at the bottom of the list we have how much these talk show hosts such as Ellen DeGeneres and Judge Judy are making per year for their shows… it’s insane.

  1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million
  2. The Rock, $65 million
  3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million
  4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million
  5. Jackie Chan, $49 million . . . mostly from the Chinese box office.
  6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million
  7. Tom Cruise, $43 million
  8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million
  9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $37 million
  10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million
  11. Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million
  12. Tom Hanks, $31 million
  13. Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million
  14. Ryan Gosling, $29 million
  15. Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million
  16. Matt Damon, $21 million
  17. Jeremy Renner, $19 million
  18. Chris Evans, $18 million
  19. Chris Pratt, $17 million
  20. Mark Ruffalo, $13 million

Elsewhere in the report, ABC is giving Roseanne Barr and John Goodman $250,000 per episode for the “Roseanne” revival.  There will be eight episodes, so that’s $2 million.

Ellen DeGeneres is paid $50 MILLION per year to do her talk show.

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin gets an estimated $47 million to do her show.

Matt Lauer gets $25 million for the “Today” show . . . and that’s also the same amount that Katy Perry is getting to judge “American Idol” this season.

Kelly Ripa gets $22 million to do “Live!”.  Ryan Seacrest gets $15 million, and another $12 million for “Idol”.  And that’s just TWO of his jobs.


