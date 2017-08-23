Top 20 Highest Paid Actors In The World

By MelissaOnK923

Believe it or not, Mark Wahlberg is now the highest paid actor in the WORLD. He raked in $68 million over the past 12 months. Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a close second with $65 million but then down at the bottom of the list we have how much these talk show hosts such as Ellen DeGeneres and Judge Judy are making per year for their shows… it’s insane.

Mark Wahlberg, $68 million The Rock, $65 million Vin Diesel, $54.5 million Adam Sandler, $50.5 million Jackie Chan, $49 million . . . mostly from the Chinese box office. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million Tom Cruise, $43 million Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $37 million Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million Tom Hanks, $31 million Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million Ryan Gosling, $29 million Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million Matt Damon, $21 million Jeremy Renner, $19 million Chris Evans, $18 million Chris Pratt, $17 million Mark Ruffalo, $13 million

Elsewhere in the report, ABC is giving Roseanne Barr and John Goodman $250,000 per episode for the “Roseanne” revival. There will be eight episodes, so that’s $2 million.

Ellen DeGeneres is paid $50 MILLION per year to do her talk show.

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin gets an estimated $47 million to do her show.

Matt Lauer gets $25 million for the “Today” show . . . and that’s also the same amount that Katy Perry is getting to judge “American Idol” this season.

Kelly Ripa gets $22 million to do “Live!”. Ryan Seacrest gets $15 million, and another $12 million for “Idol”. And that’s just TWO of his jobs.