Top 3 Finalists Revealed After Shocking Elimination

Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars was an emotional one for some. Olympic gymnast SImone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber were eliminated on Monday night’s episode of DWTS–an upset that drew loud boos from the crowd. But the 20-year-old, who was favored to win at the start of the season, remained gracious and continued sporting her huge smile. “I’m just thankful to be at this competition,” she said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself.” Biles’ elimination means that the three finalists competing for the Mirror Ball next week will be Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, football player Rashad Jennings and former baseball star David Ross. Ironically, Biles earned higher scores than all of them last night. “Unreal. I’m shocked,” host Erin Andrews Andrews observed as the other competitors bid farewell to Biles. “Makes next week even bigger. You have to get your votes in.”