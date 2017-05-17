Now Playing
Posted: May 17, 2017

Top 4 Finalist Revealed on "The Voice"

Top 4 Finalist Revealed on "The Voice"
Top 4 Finalist Revealed on “The Voice”
Top 4 Finalist Revealed on “The Voice”
Top 4 Finalist Revealed on “The Voice”

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Team Alicia’s Chris Blue, Team Blake’s Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden, and Team Adam’s Jesse Larson were named the four finalists on Tuesday night’s dramatic episode of The Voice. I mean, alot happened on that episode leading up to the final 4 annoucnement. America saved Chris, Lauren and Aliyah,  and then host Carson Daly confirmed that Jesse, Hunter Plake (Team Gwen) and Brennley Brown (Team Gwen) would have to perform for the last spot in the finals. Brennley kicked off the lnstant Save performances with a powerful cover of Demi Lovato’s “Warrior,” followed by Hunter’s rendition of “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic. However, it was Jesse’s soulful take on Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey” that caused America to send him to the season 12 finals.

This performane of Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey saved Jesse on the Voice last night:


