Posted: September 06, 2017

Top 12 Couples/ BFF Halloween Costume Idea

By MelissaOnK923

Elite Daily always coming through with some great ideas! If you’re looking for something that hasn’t really been done before and want to do a couple or BFF Halloween costume ide, look no further! Elite Daily has compiled this list of 12 adorable costume ideas for BFFs or you and your significant other. Here they are:
  1. Toddlers and Tiaras. When else will you be able to have an excuse to wear a tiara and tutu?
  2. Mario and Luigi. Mario and Luigi are the ultimate duo in your favorite game.
  3. Arnold and Gerald (from  Hey Arnold).  People will swoon and appreciate your taste in quality children’s shows.
  4. Comic book characters. Whether you’re more of a superhero or a villain, there are plenty of characters to choose from.
  5. Harry Potter characters. Harry and Ron? Luna and Neville? Fred and George? The options are endless!
  6. Lizzie McGuire and Miranda. Lizzie and Miranda were the beginning of #FriendshipGoals.
  7. DayQuil and NyQuil. Opposites really do attract.
  8. “Thing 1” and “Thing 2.” You and your best friend are two peas in a pod, so being “Thing 1” and “Thing 2” is extremely appropriate.
  9. Tweedledee And Tweedledum. These costumes can be innovated to your own distinct taste.
  10. Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy (from  Spongebob Squarepants).  Just remember to look out for any uptight Squidwards.
  11. Powerpuff Girls. Be the sugar, spice, and everything nice along with your favorite partners in crime.
  12. Minions. And it’s not hard to put together!

