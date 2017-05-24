Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 24, 2017

Tom Cruise Confirms “Top Gun 2”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Tom Cruise Confirms “Top Gun 2”
View Larger
Tom Cruise Confirms “Top Gun 2”
View Larger
Tom Cruise Confirms “Top Gun 2”
View Larger
Tom Cruise Confirms “Top Gun 2”

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Tom Cruise has officially confirmed on Tuesday that Top Gun 2 will begin filming in the next year. “It’s true. Yeah, it’s true,” he said during an interview on Channel Seven’s Sunrise. “I’m going to start filming it, probably in the next year…It’s happening, it is definitely happening.” Cruise took to the media to addressed rumors of a Top Gun sequel during an interview with Graham Norton back in October. “We’re trying to figure it out,” he said at the time. Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer also tweeted out a picture of Cruise and himself several months ago following a weekend of discussing “a little Top Gun 2.” So there have been many teasers leading up to this announcement but it is officially official… Top Gun 2 IS HAPPENING!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation