Tom Cruise Confirms “Top Gun 2”

Tom Cruise has officially confirmed on Tuesday that Top Gun 2 will begin filming in the next year. “It’s true. Yeah, it’s true,” he said during an interview on Channel Seven’s Sunrise. “I’m going to start filming it, probably in the next year…It’s happening, it is definitely happening.” Cruise took to the media to addressed rumors of a Top Gun sequel during an interview with Graham Norton back in October. “We’re trying to figure it out,” he said at the time. Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer also tweeted out a picture of Cruise and himself several months ago following a weekend of discussing “a little Top Gun 2.” So there have been many teasers leading up to this announcement but it is officially official… Top Gun 2 IS HAPPENING!