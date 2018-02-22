Now Playing
Posted: February 22, 2018

Tim McGraw Speaks Out About Parkland, Florida Shooting

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

A lot of celebrities are speaking out about many of today’s tragedies. Tim Mcgraw is no different. He has taken to Facebook to share his feelings on the shooting that happened over a week ago in Parkland, Florida. He writes “ I learned one of the teachers who was shot in Florida at Stoneman Douglas, Scott Beigel, was a friend of one of my associates – they were camp counselors together. What an amazing man who lost his life protecting the children. That is a true hero. And I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices – challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes.  #NeverAgain

