Tim McGraw Shows Off His Gorgeous Wife While On Vacation

By Rare Country:

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are never too shy to turn up the heat when it comes to their beautiful marriage. And, they’ve proved that many times while onstage, in interviews and on social media.

So when it came time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we sort of had a hunch that they would put their love for each other on display in some way, shape or form.

And sure enough, they did.

For the romantic holiday, Tim took to his Instagram page and paid tribute to the love of his life with a photo and lyrics that mimic “My Funny Valentine.” The song, which was originally used in the 1937 Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical “Babes in Arms,” went on to become a jazz standard that has been covered by famous singers like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald.

“My funny valentine, sweet, sweet valentine you make me happy …” Tim adorably captioned his message, alongside a snapshot of his wife of more than 20 years.

In the accompanying photo, Faith rocks a more simple and relaxed style than what we’re used to seeing, as she always looks so perfectly glammed up for concerts and red carpet events. Even though she appears to be casually dressed in beachwear, she still looks so stunning in her fashionable black sundress or cover-up and matching wide-brimmed hat! She has her hair pulled back in a loose braid or ponytail while flashing her flawless smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, the view behind her shows glimpses of palm trees and enviable warm weather. So, we can only assume that the snapshot is from one of the married couple’s recent vacations on their private island in the Bahamas.

As for Faith, she didn’t post a Valentine’s Day-elated note or photo on Instagram, but she did reference two of the couple’s romantic duets, “It’s Your Love” and “The Rest of Our Life” on Facebook.

Soon enough fans will get to hear those duets live, because Faith and Tim will be bringing their love back to the stage for the second leg of their “Soul2Soul The World Tour.” The tour picks up on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps up on July 22 in Sacramento, California. Fans can go to soul2soultour.com for a complete list of tour dates.