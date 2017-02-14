Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Sign Solo Record Deals with Sony

By AJ Maguire

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have inked individual record deals with Sony Music Entertainment. Billboard exclusively confirmed the news on Monday, and noted that the agreements call for “multiple solo albums from both artists,“ but don’t specify whether the couple might record a joint album as well. McGraw was previously signed to Big Machine, which issued his Grammy-winning hit “Humble and Kind,“ while Hill recorded for Warner Bros. Additional details are “expected this spring,“ Billboard adds.

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Sign With Sony Music Entertainment: Exclusive | Billboard: http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/country/7686474/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-sony-music-entertainment-deal?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Breaking%20News&utm_term=biz_breakingnews

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Sign to Sony: http://theboot.com/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-sony/