Posted: March 11, 2018

Tim Mcgraw Collapses On Stage During Performance In Ireland

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Things didn’t go as planned tonight in Dublin as expected. A K92.3 fan named Ben is in Dublin, Ireland for the C2C festival (Country to Country) and filled us in that Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during his show. Ben sent us a message saying “Tim McGraw collapsed on stage and medical team had to carry him off…  Faith came out an hour ago to say that the show will end there because she made a decision that Tim couldn’t come out to perform any longer.”

The incident is said to have happened right after his number one song “Humble and Kind.” Ben said “he had just performed humble and kind and got a massive standing ovation and the lights dimmed for the next song and we saw him walking across the stage and he just collapsed.”

As of right now, the remainder of the show has been canceled.

We will keep you updated as we get information on what happened in Dublin. Listen to K92.3 for more details!

