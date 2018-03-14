Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2018

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Selling Her Florida Mansion For $45.5 Million

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

According to Orlando Weekly, Swedish model and Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren, is selling her custom-built, Florida mansion, for $45.5 Million.  The house, located in North Palm Beach, is over 25 thousand square feet and has 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and a guesthouse. The whole house is an oceanfront estate comes with its own cabana house with a bar, a billiards table, and a summer kitchen. Also, you may be able to see in some of the photos below that the house has a swimming pool with a waterslide, a putting green, a fire pit and a sports court for basketball and pickleball. She purchased the site where she built the house back in 2011 for 12.2 million dollars.

Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

house 15 house 17 hosue 15 house 14 house 13 house 12 house 11 house 7 house 6 house 5 house 4 house 3 house 2 house 1 house

