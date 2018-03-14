Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Selling Her Florida Mansion For $45.5 Million

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

According to Orlando Weekly, Swedish model and Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren, is selling her custom-built, Florida mansion, for $45.5 Million. The house, located in North Palm Beach, is over 25 thousand square feet and has 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and a guesthouse. The whole house is an oceanfront estate comes with its own cabana house with a bar, a billiards table, and a summer kitchen. Also, you may be able to see in some of the photos below that the house has a swimming pool with a waterslide, a putting green, a fire pit and a sports court for basketball and pickleball. She purchased the site where she built the house back in 2011 for 12.2 million dollars.

Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty