Throwback To Kane Brown On The X-Factor In 2013

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Back in the early days of Kane Brown, he was trying to get his music career started. This was around the time his highschool buddy (and now a co-singer on one of the biggest country songs of the year) Lauren Alaina came in 2nd place on American Idol. Kane Brown auditioned for both American Idol in 2013 and the X-Factor. He was chosen for X-Factor after the first audition but left the show when its producers wanted to include him in a boy band.

After he left the popular talent show, he decided to post his cover versions of popular songs online. This is where he started to be a youtube sensation…

Now he has one of the biggest songs of 2017 out on the radio that is breaking records in Nashville as the longest song to be leading 5 different Billboard charts. His high school friend Lauren Alaina & Kane did the song “What If’s” back in the beginning of 2017.