Posted: February 16, 2018

Throwback To Chris Stapleton & His Wife Singing Unique Version Of “You Are My Sunshine”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well, I think it is definitely safe to say that we have never heard “You are my Sunshine” like this. Here is a throwback to Chris Stapleton and his wife, back in 2015 singing the iconic song in what looks like a small venue for some fans…

