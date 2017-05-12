Now Playing
Posted: May 12, 2017

Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter

Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome New Daughter

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

“Everyone meet Willa Gray Akins! I can’t believe our daughter is finally home We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can’t wait to watch her grow up!” #daddyforreal

 


