Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 28, 2017

Thomas Rhett Teases “Possible” Selena Gomez Collaboration

Comments

Related

View Larger
Thomas Rhett Teases “Possible” Selena Gomez Collaboration
View Larger
Thomas Rhett Teases “Possible” Selena Gomez Collaboration
View Larger
Thomas Rhett Teases “Possible” Selena Gomez Collaboration

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

 

Thomas Rhett is being coy about the rumors that he may team up with Selena Gomez on new music. “It’s possible,“ Rhett told Rare Country while performing at Chicago’s Lake Shake Festival. “Anytime the country world melts into the pop world, it’s an interesting conversation. A lot of things need to go correct for it to work out. But yes, Selena did sing a song of mine. It’s still sort of up in the air if it’s going to make the record.“ He adds, “I’ve actually never met Selena in person. I’ve only been able to talk to her over the phone, but I was blown away by just how super-nice and respectful [she was].“

Thomas Rhett comes clean about what he’s up to with Selena Gomez | Rare Country: http://rare.us/rare-country/thomas-rhett-comes-clean-about-what-hes-up-to-with-selena-gomez/

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation