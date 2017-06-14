Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Thomas Rhett Teases CMA Fest Special With Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett Teases CMA Fest Special With Kelsea Ballerini
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Rhett Akins take photos during CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
By AJ Maguire

If you weren’t able to make it to the 2017 CMA Music Fest in Nashville this month, don’t worry. Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett will bring you all the highlights in a TV special airing in August on ABC. “Kelsea I’ve gotten to know pretty well over this past year,“ Rhett tells Rolling Stone Country about their co-hosting duties on CMA Fest, which debuts on August 16 at 8 p.m. ET. “She toured with me this year. Our chemistry’s just great. We get along so well. My wife and her fiancé are good friends–it’s like hanging out with your friend. It’s like hanging out with your friend and reading things off the Teleprompter. We feed off each other and we’re very sarcastic with each other and I think that’s just kind of what makes us very cool co-hosts.“

Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett on New ’CMA Fest’ TV Special – Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/country/news/kelsea-ballerini-thomas-rhett-on-new-cma-fest-tv-special-w487837


