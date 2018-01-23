Thomas Rhett Reacts To Grammy Nomination

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Thomas Rhett was nominated for a handful of Grammy for 2018 and as he shares, he’s just amazed at the nods and one in particular:

“I’m blown away to be nominated for a Grammy, especially be nominated for Country Album of the Year, because there’s a lot of really great albums that come out every year and we put so much hard work and time in the studio to this record, that to be nominated for a Grammy is definitely a massive cherry on top to a already incredible year.”

A lot of huge albums were released in 2017 but his one was one of the biggest and it’s being recognized as just that. Think he can take it home?

Nominees:

Kenny Chesney- Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum- Heart Break

Little Big Town- The Breaker

Thomas Rhett- Life Changes

Chris Stapleton- From A Room: Volume 1

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards play out on January 28, 2018, live on CBS.