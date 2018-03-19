Now Playing
Posted: March 19, 2018

Thomas Rhett Hints That Future Songs May Only Be About His Kids

Thomas Rhett Hints That Future Songs May Only Be About His Kids

Not only is Thomas Rhett a great performer but he is an even better songwriter! Many of his number one songs have been songs that he had a hand in writing, and those songs ranged from love songs to party songs, to songs about life. But none of them revolved around children or kids. That is about to change for Thomas Rhett…

He says, “I’ve written a couple of songs that just talk about the severe shock of knowing that you’re adopting a child and then you find out that you’re pregnant. So I definitely can see myself, you know, in the near future just pretty much only writing about my children. It’ll be fun to see, see how they act and see what kind of inspiration I can get from them.”

