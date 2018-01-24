By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard of FGL are great friends, and so are their wifes. If you remember back when Thomas Rhett and his wife announced they were adopting and were pregnant they shared the story of how they found out while they were in Africa. Well, Tyler Hubbard and his wife were on that trip with them as well and Hayley thought she was pregnant as well. Turns out it wasn’t her time, just yet, because only a few months later, little Olivia Rose was brought into the picture. There is so much backstory to these three little girls that are the Akins and Hubbard children. Finally the two littlest ones get to meet! Hayley posted a photo of the infamous event on her instagram and captioned it “So in love with these little angels and oh, the adventures they have ahead of them. Can’t wait to watch them grow up together !”

Also, Olivia Rose hit the one-month milestone this week which is crazy! It feels like she was just born yesterday. But just look how cute she is!!