Posted: February 10, 2018

Thomas Rhett Could Be Creating Gold With A Popular Pop Arstist

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Looks like we can be expecting some new music soon from Thomas Rhett! Whether its his song or he is writing it for someone else, it’s going to be unique because it seems like he is writing with Nick Jonas from the Jonas Brothers! He took to instagram and posted a photo of him, his dad, Nick Jonas, and a group of other people who went on a writing retreat and captioned it “Such an amazing writing camp at the farm. Next level songs and ideas. Can’t wait to share🙌🏼 Also, decent talent at best😂 @nickjonas @julianbulian@joe_lndn @telemitry @officialrhettakins@shanemcanally @davebarnesmusic@seandouglas @ericjolson@nicatnitemusic #kendo #tobias #ashleycouldn’t find your tag lol #HOMETEAM

