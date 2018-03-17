Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: March 17, 2018

Thomas Makes Fun Of His Wife In Latest Instagram Post

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The Akins’ are out on a family vacation in the snow! They are in Telluride, Colorado which is GORGEOUS and known for skiing. If you have ever been to Nashville, where Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are from, then you know that not much skiing happens in that neck of the woods. So obviously they are a little rusty. Well, at least Lauren is a little rusty. Thomas Rhett caught her on video, struggling on her ski’s… AND the best part is, he captioned it “The Winter Olympics are only 4 years away 🇺🇸

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation