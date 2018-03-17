Thomas Makes Fun Of His Wife In Latest Instagram Post

By MelissaOnK923

The Akins’ are out on a family vacation in the snow! They are in Telluride, Colorado which is GORGEOUS and known for skiing. If you have ever been to Nashville, where Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are from, then you know that not much skiing happens in that neck of the woods. So obviously they are a little rusty. Well, at least Lauren is a little rusty. Thomas Rhett caught her on video, struggling on her ski’s… AND the best part is, he captioned it “The Winter Olympics are only 4 years away ”