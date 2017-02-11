Now Playing
Posted: February 11, 2017

This Taylor Swift Look Alike Will Blow Your Mind

So Buzzfeed put together this article of a girl named April who is literally Taylor Swifts doppelganger. The girl looks EXACTLY LIKE HER!

This is the real taylor swift…

This is the Taylor Swift look alike…

I mean how INSANE is that.


