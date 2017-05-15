Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2017

Posted: May 15, 2017

"This Is Us" Cast Surprise Fans After Emotional Life Stories

"This Is Us" Cast Surprise Fans After Emotional Life Stories
“This Is Us” Cast Surprise Fans After Emotional Life Stories

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

“This Is Us” was probably one of the most talked about shows of the spring 2017. Every week people were talking about it on social media. Each episode bringing new tears and depth to the story line. This video they made to promote season 2 of “This Is Us” pulls just as many tears as the actual show. They brought fans out to talk about how their lives were similar to that of the characters, bringing the characters to tears as they listened to the fans talk and tell their story. Then each character got to surprise the fans! Watch…


